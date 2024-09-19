Cultural Figures Celebrate Birthday Of Prominent Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In Azerbaijan, September 18 is celebrated as National music Day,
marking the birthday of the remarkable composer Uzeyir Hajibayli,
who is recognized as the founder of Azerbaijani written music and
the composer of the first opera in the East.
The practice of commemorating this day as a holiday was
initiated by the renowned conductor maestro Niyazi, who observed it
annually following Uzeyir Hajibayli's passing.
National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in
2009 by a decree of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The day serves as an opportunity to honor the country's musical
traditions and promote cultural awareness among its citizens.
The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout
Azerbaijan.
The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music festivals,
concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and
talents.
Baku Music Academy has solemnly celebrated National Music
Day.
Representatives of state institutions and public organizations,
prominent cultural and art figures as well as music enthusiasts
attended the event.
In his speech, Rector of the Baku Academy, People's Artist and
Professor Farhad Badalbayli emphasized that the tradition of
celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was
initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
He drew attention to the fact that with the Decree signed by our
National Leader in 1995, on the eve of the 110th anniversary of the
birth of the genius composer, September 18 is celebrated as
National Music Day in Azerbaijan country every year.
"Uzeyir Hajibayli is a sacred figure for us. The graduates of
the Baku Music Academy named after him perform successfully all
over the world. Of course, this is Uzeyir bay's success,"
emphasized the rector.
Farhad Badalbayli also noted Uzeyir Hajibayli's contributions to
the development of the Azerbaijani music and stated that the great
composer will forever live in the hearts of the music community and
people.
People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova congratulated the participants
of the event on National Music Day.
“I am proud to be a graduate of this beautiful musical
institution. It is also worth mentioning what a wonderful situation
it is that events will be held in the liberated Shusha, in the
homeland of Uzeyir Hajibayli, within the framework of a festival
named after him,” she said.
The Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov remarked that the
birthday of Uzeyir Hajibayli is celebrated in a grand manner in the
country, stressing the significant role of the great composer in
the history of the Azerbaijani musical culture.
“There is no place on Earth where Uzeyir bey's music is not
heard. Our musicians successfully perform on the world's beautiful
stages, promoting our national music,” he noted.
Afterward, classical music pieces were performed by the
Exemplary and Separate Military Orchestra of the Ministry of
Defense and the Azerbaijani State Choir.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691525
