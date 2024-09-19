(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Modular Data Centers is estimated at US$28.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the modular data centers market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for data processing capacity, the need for rapid deployment and scalability, and the push towards energy efficiency and sustainability in IT operations. As digital transformation accelerates across all sectors, organizations are seeking IT infrastructure solutions that can keep pace with rapidly evolving business needs and technology landscapes. Modular data centers offer a practical solution by providing speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Additionally, the growing focus on reducing carbon footprints has made the energy-efficient designs of modular data centers more attractive.

Furthermore, the adaptability of modular solutions to support edge computing, where data is processed closer to where it is generated, fuels their expansion as businesses strive for reduced latency and increased processing speed. These dynamics are shaping a robust growth trajectory for the modular data centers market, reflecting its critical role in the future of data-driven business models.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Modular Data Center Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$68.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.3%. The Modular Data Center Services segment is also set to grow at 20.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.6% CAGR to reach $13.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 586 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Modular Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Datacenters as the Backbone of the Modern Digital Economy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Modular Datacenters

Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023

Plug & Play Datacenters Emerge to be the Future of Datacenters

Global Economic Outlook

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home

Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data

What Are Modular Datacenters?

Here's What to Expect in the Modular Datacenter Market

Recent Market Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digitalization of Education & Explosion of Online Education Induced by the Pandemic Benefits Adoption of Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

Robust Outlook for Edutech & Online Education

The Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Data Explosion to Spur Opportunities for Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

How Schools Can Benefit from Modular Datacenters

Supported by Speed to Market Benefits in Datacenter Construction, Focus Shifts to Pre-Fab Datacenters

Digitalization Further Aggravates Speed-to-Market Considerations

Pre-Fabrication Concept Gains Immense Popularity in the Construction Industry

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Datacenters Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Bodes Well for Edge Datacenters

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Datacenters are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm

Why Edge Computing Needs Edge Datacenters Which Are Primarily Micro-Datacenters Built on the Concept of Modularity?

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption of Modular Datacenters Into the Spotlight for Their Many Environmental Benefits

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come

Datacenters Emerge Into the Center of the Sustainability Game AI Emerges to Revolutionize Datacenters, Including Modular Datacenters

Global Modular Data Centers Market

