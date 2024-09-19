Trump Vows Largest Deportation Of Immigrants In US History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Former US President Donald Trump pledged late Wednesday to carry out the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in American history, if he is elected in November.

Trump made the vow during a mass rally at Nassau Coliseum parking lot on Long Island in New York, highlighting immigration as a crucial issue in his election campaign.

Trump was quoted by ABC as saying that it is necessary to get rid of illegal immigrants as immigration negatively affects life fabric in the US.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to carry out the country's largest-ever deportation operation after record-setting numbers of illegal US-Mexico border crossings under President Joe Biden.

Commenting on recent attempts on his life, the republican nominee defied that such attempts would not discourage him, saying that he would seek hard to put the US first.

Recent polls found that 54 percent of Americans strongly or somewhat support the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, while 43 percent are opposed. (end)

