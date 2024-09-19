Youtube Announces New AI Features For Shorts Creators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: YouTube on Wednesday announced artificial intelligence (AI) features for creators on its Shorts that tap into Google's DeepMind video-generation model.

The features will allow creators to add AI-generated backgrounds to their videos as well as use written prompts to generate stand-alone, six-second clips.

Speaking at a promotional event in Google's Manhattan office in the United States, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said that YouTube will integrate generative AI text and image output into an "Inspiration" feature for creators, which is intended to feed them suggestions and examples for video content.

WhatsApp testing status update mentions

Read Also

Mohan said that 92% of YouTube creators already use AI tools.

AI-generated videos will be marked with SynthID to communicate to viewers that content was made with AI.

YouTube also introduced "Hype" feature to push channels below 500k subscribers.

With the help of the "Hype" function, subscribers of channels with less than 500 thousand followers will be able to "promote" favourite videos.