Msheireb Museums Hosts Art Exhibition 'Do You See Me?'

Doha, Qatar: For the second consecutive year, Naufar Center and Msheireb Museums are collaborating to present an art titled“Do You See Me?” coinciding with the global“Recovery Month” and in celebration of World Mental Day on October 10.

The“Do You See Me?” exhibition is part of ongoing initiatives and partnerships between the two organizations to raise community awareness about mental health, especially substance use disorders.

This exhibition comes within the framework of a previously signed memorandum of understanding, focusing on providing comprehensive and integrated support for individuals affected by addictionand offering platforms for community interaction and awareness about social issues as part of both organizations commitment to enhancing community well-being, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In this context, General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdullah Al Naama, stated:“We are pleased to host this important exhibition for the second time at Msheireb Museums. Our role as a cultural institution goes beyond merely displaying history; we strive to be a platform for community dialogue on important contemporary issues. Through this collaboration with Naufar Center, we hope to contribute to changing societal perceptions towards mental health and addiction issues and to encourage a deeper and more compassionate understanding of these challenges.”

The“Do You See Me?” exhibition will be held at Company House in Msheireb Museums from September 19 to October 12, 2024. It aims to shed light on substance use disorders and raise community awareness about their causes and factors. The exhibition also seeks to provide interactive dialogue platforms that allow the public to explore this issue through a human, cultural, and creative artistic language.

The exhibition also serves as a platform for dialogue around addiction, understanding it through a human, cultural, and creative artistic language. The exhibition aims to combat misconceptions about addiction and mental health in Qatari society through artworks created during“Expressive Art Therapy” sessions at Naufar Center. It provides an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue about mental health and addiction and address these shared concerns with clarity and confidence.

Assistant Director General at Naufar Center Dr. Khalifa Al Kuwari, emphasised the role of Msheireb Museums in hosting the exhibition, pointing to their contribution in creating a supportive environment for individuals affected by addiction.

He explained that providing a purposeful space like this exhibition helps create positive change in the community's understanding of addiction and mental health issues and encourages dialogue about the importance of community support. Dr. Al Kuwari confirmed that this collaboration not only increases awareness about substance use disorders but also contributes to enhancing recovery opportunities, benefiting the entire community.