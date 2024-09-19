'End of the world' option remains deep out of the money

David P. Goldman explains that gold's recent surge past $2,600 reflects its role as a hedge against unexpected inflation, diverging from TIPS due to geopolitical risks. Despite fears of broader conflicts in Ukraine or the Middle East, gold's premium remains stable.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.