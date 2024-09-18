Notre Dame De Namur University Pledges To Prepare Future Educators With The Tech Skills To Thrive In Digital Learning Environments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belmont, CA USA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced it has signed the Educator Preparation Programs (EPP) for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge, committing to prepare educators with the skills to successfully use for in face-to-face, hybrid, and classrooms.

The EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and the International Society for in Education (ISTE).

"I am excited for this collaboration and opportunity that is aligned with our AI initiatives for the School of Education (SOE) and NDNU,” said Dr. Kelly Vaughn, Interim Dean of NDNU's School of Education.“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Nick Pinder, Carolyn Sykora of ISTE, and NDNU SOE faculty member Christy Knott for their support."

“Knowing how to use technology to support student learning is an essential skill for any teacher to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE.“I'm thrilled that NDNU is committed to embedding tech skills into their program so all the NDNU School of Education teacher candidates will be prepared to hit the ground running!”

By signing the pledge, NDNU joins over 100 institutions committed to preparing teachers to thrive in digital learning environments; preparing teachers to use technology to pursue ongoing professional learning; preparing teachers to apply frameworks to accelerate transformative digital learning; equipping all faculty to continuously improve expertise in technology for learning; and collaborating with school leaders to identify shared digital teaching competencies.

About ISTE

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation. Our worldwide network believes in the potential technology holds to transform teaching and learning.

ISTE sets a bold vision for education transformation through the ISTE Standards, a framework for students, educators, administrators, coaches, and computer science educators to rethink education and create innovative learning environments. ISTE hosts the annual ISTE Conference & Expo, one of the world's most influential edtech events. The organization's professional learning offerings include online courses, professional networks, year-round academies, peer-reviewed journals, and other publications. ISTE is also the leading publisher of books focused on technology in education. For more information or to become an ISTE member, visit iste.org.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master's in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit

