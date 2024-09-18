Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
9/18/2024 8:08:52 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The CBK Board of Directors cuts the discount rate by 25 basis points to four percent effective on Thursday, September 19.
BEIRUT -- The number of casualties in second wave of blasts of electronic devices in Lebanon rises further to 14 deaths and 450 injuries.
RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomes the UN General Assembly resolution demanding an end to Israeli unlawful presence in Palestine.
WASHINGTON -- White House: The United States is not involved in the explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon in the last couple of days.
NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution demanding Israel to end its "unlawful presence" in the Palestinian territories within a year. (end) gb
