US, UAE Leaders To Meet In Washington On Monday

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden will receive his UAE counterpart Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday to discuss several files, including the war in Gaza.

They will discuss a host of issues, including the wars in Gaza and Sudan, during bin Zayed's first visit to Washington, White House National Security Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

Kirby stressed that the UAE is an important partner for the United States in files, including clean energy, and added that the two presidents' talks will also address climate issues.

He pointed out that Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will meet separately with the UAE president" during his visit to Washington.

Since the start of the war on Gaza more than 11 months ago, the United States has confirmed that it is making continuous efforts to reach a ceasefire and return the hostages.

