New Wave Of Explosions In Lebanon Kill 9 And Injure 300

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Lebanese officials reported that a new wave of communication device explosions on Wednesday, September 18, resulted in the deaths of nine people and around 300 others.

On Tuesday, mysterious and simultaneous explosions of pagers belonging to Hezbollah members in various parts of Lebanon killed at least 12 people and injured 2,800 more.

The Lebanese of Health stated on Wednesday, confirming that the explosions of“walkie-talkies” led to nine deaths and over 300 injuries.

The explosions of Hezbollah members' communication devices occurred mainly in southern areas of Lebanon.

A source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse that the“walkie-talkies” of Hezbollah members exploded in Beirut during the funeral of one of their members, who had died in the Tuesday explosions.

Hezbollah, which Iran supports, accused Israel of being involved in Tuesday's explosions and vowed retaliation, though Israel has not officially commented on the matter.

Previously, Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had instructed group members not to carry mobile phones, as he believed Israel was using these devices to track their locations for attacks. He also urged healthcare workers not to carry wireless devices.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has lasted nearly a year, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been engaged in daily clashes.

The recent explosions of Hezbollah's communication devices have heightened concerns over escalating tensions in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all parties to avoid actions that could further intensify the conflict while denying any prior knowledge or involvement by the U.S. in the explosions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram