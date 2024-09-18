Moscow Categorically Disagrees With Armenian PM's Criticism Of CSTO - Kremlin
Moscow disagrees with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
who claimed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
poses a threat to the republic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said, Azernews reports via TASS.
"While it's up to Armenia to choose strategic and tactical
development paths, we must certainly disagree with Mr. Pashinyan,"
Peskov said responding to a TASS reporter's question. "The CSTO
cannot and does not pose any threat to Armenia's sovereignty.
Rather, the opposite is true: this organization serves to safeguard
the sovereignty of its member countries," the Russian presidential
spokesman emphasized.
"We will make this position clear to the Armenian leadership
with patience," Peskov assured reporters. "We have maintained
communication with Armenia and we will definitely continue to do
so," he concluded as he described Armenia as Russia's close
partner.
Earlier, Pashinyan said Armenia had suspended its participation
in the CSTO citing a threat to the republic's sovereignty. The CSTO
threatens Armenia's security, its future existence and sovereignty,
he argued.
