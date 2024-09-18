Inventhelp Inventor Develops Automatic Grain Bin Lid Opener (ITM-214)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a and very familiar with the time, effort, and dangers associated with climbing up and down from grain bins just to open/close their top lids. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Hale,

Mo., "so I invented the AUTOMATIC GRAIN BIN LID OPENER. My design would greatly simplify the operation, and it would improve safety."

The patent-pending invention provides improved grain bin lid operation for farmers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb a tall ladder to access and open the top lid on a grain bin. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for farmers with grain storage bins and grain terminals, ranchers with cattle feeder bins, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ITM-214, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

