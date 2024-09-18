Tony Staffieri And Edward Rogers Discuss MLSE Deal With Ron Maclean
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Rogers announced it has signed an agreement to buy Bell's 37.5% ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for C$4.7 billion. Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri, and Rogers Executive Chair, Edward Rogers discuss the deal with Hockey Night in Canada's Ron MacLean.
