Nearly 2 In 5 Americans At Peak Stress Levels Of This Year

The average American feels like their head is spinning 156 times a year from stress, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that these stress headaches break down to three times a week and that respondents recalled having brain fog just as often.

Looking at their current stress levels, the survey found that 41% said they're at their peak stress for the year so far.

Conducted by Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals , results showed that while 30% are hopeful that their stress level will go down by the end of the year, a quarter of respondents think there's a chance it'll go up (26%).

Yet, 45% have never taken a mental health day or sick day from work solely because of stress.

Comparing their stress levels to previous years, 38% of those surveyed said that 2024 has been more stressful than 2023, but less so than 2022 and the preceding years.





What is it about this year that's worsening their woes? Respondents can't stop thinking about their finances (35%), the economy (28%) and their physical health (25%).

Others are bearing the burden of the news landscape - particularly the 2024 presidential election (20%) and other world issues (19%).

"With cold and flu season approaching, self care and stress management are more important than ever," said Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Traditional Medicinals. "Half of those surveyed believe that stress is often the main cause of them getting sick, and when asked what season is most stressful, the highest percentage of respondents (26%) said winter given seasonal changes and the holidays."

Respondents know they're stressed when they have trouble sleeping (42%), feel irritable (37%), fatigued (34%), have headaches (33%) or feel worried or paranoid (31%).

Looking at how Americans combat these high-intensity moments, results showed that a majority feel overwhelmed during these times (58%).

Forty-seven percent turn on some music (47%), while another 39% look for comfort in their favorite TV shows and movies.

Food has its own calming effect, with nearly a fifth of respondents sharing that they have a snack (17%) or drink a cup of tea (14%) when they need to bring their stress down.

Seven in 10 agree that their overall mental health would be better if they were able to reduce their stress (71%), highlighting a need for self-care routines to be an important part of the stress solution.

However, incorporating self-care strategies into their daily life is a hurdle for one in seven Americans, leaving nearly half wishing for simple options that fit into their busy schedule (47%) as opposed to elaborate routines.

When thinking about a“de-stressing regimen,” an equal percentage of respondents want long-term overall wellness and the ability to alleviate stress quickly (23% each).

"We believe in integrating ancient herbal wisdom with modern scientific advancements for a holistic approach to wellness," said Corson. "Just 37% of survey respondents think that trendy stress relief options are successful, while nearly half felt confident in more traditional methods like yoga, meditation, or a calming tea."

MOST COMMON STRESS SYMPTOMS

Trouble sleeping - 42%Irritability - 37%Fatigue - 34%Headaches - 33%Feeling worried/paranoid - 31%Inability to focus - 30%Restlessness - 29%Racing thoughts - 27%Brain fog/mental unclarity - 23%Panic attacks - 23%

WHAT'S STRESSING AMERICANS OUT?

Personal finances - 35%The economy - 28%Physical health - 25%Family - 25%Mental health - 24%The 2024 presidential election - 20%The news/world issues - 19%Work - 16%An unexpected life event - 15%Romantic relationship - 13%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Traditional Medicinals and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 29 and Aug. 5, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.