Fumigation Spray On Export Goods Becomes Optional

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): After a Pajhwok Afghan News report, fumigation or spraying drugs on export goods has been declared optional at Hairatan in northern Balkh province.

Pajhwok Afghan News published a report on November 26, 2023, quoting traders as saying fumigation spray on goods delayed their export after it was made mandatory.

They said most export goods receiving countries were against the fumigation spray and they asked relevant officials to make the spraying of goods optional.

Balkh Commerce and Director Amir Mohammad Muttaqi told Pajhwok the problem of fumigation on export goods had been resolved after guidance of the governor Mohammad Yousaf Wafa.

He assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was striving to address the problems of traders across the country.

Meanwhile, Asadullah Asadi, Head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said 250 tonnes of potatoes were exported to Uzbekistan from Hairatan port without spraying fumigation on Tuesday.

He added carpets, steam boilders, dry fruits, vegetables and non-alcoholic beverages were currently being exported from Hairatan port to central Asia.

On the other hand, businessmen also welcomed the decision of the government.

Barkatullah Shakurzoi, a businessman, expressed satisfaction with the decision and called it a useful step in increasing exports to foreign countries.

Earlier, fumigation or spraying of drugs on export goods was done jointly and forcibly by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and a private company, and 16,000 afghanis were charged from each vehicle.

kk/ma