Basketball Africa League Future Pros Returns For 2Nd Season

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is set to launch the second edition of its“BAL Future Pros” program, a unique initiative designed to support early-career professionals in building their careers within the African sports ecosystem.

The program, which debuted last year, saw 22 young professionals hired for roles across various BAL departments during the league's fourth season. Five of those individuals have since been offered permanent positions within the BAL.

The second instalment of the program kicks off on September 20 with a webinar featuring BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Basketball Africa League Ambassador Ian Mahinmi, who will mentor the successful candidates during the season. The webinar will also include testimonies from BAL executives and previous BAL Future Pros participants, highlighting the program's impact on their professional journeys. Applications for the second edition will open later in September.

The second cohort of BAL Future Pros will begin their one-year work experience on December 2, 2024, with 14 individuals being selected to work within various Basketball Africa League departments in Senegal and other African countries. The program is open to graduates of professional or technical schools, as well as those holding a bachelor's, master's, or higher degree, with at least two years of professional experience. Applicants must also be legally eligible to work and reside in Senegal or the relevant countries.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to join one of the BAL's 11 operational departments, including marketing, social responsibility and player programs, public relations and communications, events management, logistics, business development, marketing partnerships, digital production, merchandising, travel, and hospitality. They will also benefit from workshops on the sports ecosystem, project management experience, and one-on-one leadership coaching and mentorship.

“I gained invaluable professional skills and accomplished unexpected projects,” said Henok Ahadji, a 21-year-old from Togo who worked in the Travel & Hospitality Department as part of the inaugural program.“This program offers a unique opportunity for personal and professional development while evolving in a demanding environment. I highly recommend it to any young professional looking to work in the sports industry and advance to the next level in their career.”

Matteo Diagne, a 24-year-old from Senegal who worked in the Content Department, added:“In addition to working in a field I'm passionate about – Basketball – in Africa, I met inspiring people I might never have encountered otherwise. BAL Future Pros program is a real opportunity to express your skills and thrive in a dynamic and culturally diverse environment.”

“The commitment we have towards our BAL future pros is just as important as the one we have towards our players,” said Ian Mahinmi, Basketball Africa League Ambassador and BAL Future Pros Mentor.“Even further, I can proudly say that our initiative is unpaired, and the experience given to our BAL Future Pros is unmatched in the sports world in Africa.”

Through the BAL Future Pros program, the league aims to nurture talent across Africa, focusing on off-court job opportunities. This unique experience will foster local expertise and empower future leaders in the sports industry. By developing professionals within the continent, the BAL contributes to building a sustainable and vibrant sports ecosystem in Africa.



