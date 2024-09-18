Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Convenes In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.18 (Petra) - The coordination meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, which was entrusted to launch international action to stop the war on Gaza, kicked off at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday.The dialogue aims to discuss the joint Arab-Islamic action during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held in New York this month, according to a committee statement.The statement said this effort comes as as part of the committee's efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, halt the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, and ensure the adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian strip.Discussions also seek to end the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, and violations of the legal and historical status quo on Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, and stop regional escalation.The committee, headed by Minister of Saudi Foreign Affairs, is comprised of Jordan, State of Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bahrain, Secretary-General of the Arab League and Chief of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.The committee was formed by a decision of the extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic summit held in Riyadh on November 11 last year.