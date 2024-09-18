Paper Edge Protectors Market To Reach USD 4,768.4 Million By 2034, Driven By E-Commerce And Sustainable Packaging Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The paper edge protectors is booming, driven by sustainability and the rise of e-commerce. Made from recycled materials, they safeguard products during transit, aligning with eco-friendly and damage-free packaging goals. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper edge protectors market is projected to experience significant growth, with sales expected to rise from USD 3,063.5 million in 2024 to USD 4,768.4 million by 2034, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This market momentum is fueled by the increasing adoption of e-commerce, the rise of palletized shipping, and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, especially in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and electronics.

The paper edge protectors market is witnessing strong demand due to the growing focus on sustainability and the rise in e-commerce and palletized shipping. As industries move towards environmentally friendly packaging solutions, paper edge protectors, made from recycled materials, have become a preferred choice across sectors. Their use in safeguarding products during transit, especially in bulk shipping, has surged with the growth of global trade and the increased focus on minimizing product damage. One key trend driving demand is the rapid growth of e-commerce. With more products being shipped across regions, the need for lightweight yet durable packaging solutions that protect edges and corners is paramount. As consumer expectations rise for damage-free deliveries, companies are turning to paper edge protectors to ensure product integrity. Another significant trend is the adoption of palletized shipping in industries like manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods. The bulk transport of goods often exposes edges to pressure, making protective packaging crucial. This has led to an increased use of paper edge protectors in these sectors. Sustainability remains a dominant factor, with businesses focusing on packaging that aligns with environmental goals. The recyclable nature of paper edge protectors supports the circular economy, further fueling their demand in various industries. “The paper edge protectors market is driven by e-commerce expansion, palletized shipping, and sustainability trends. Increased use in manufacturing and consumer goods sectors further fuels demand for eco-friendly protective packaging ”, Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Highlights of the Global Paper Edge Protector Industry:

Steady Growth: The global paper edge protector market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2034, driven by rising demand in manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

Market Valuation: Valued at USD 2,932.3 million in 2023, the industry is set to achieve a worth of USD 4,768.4 million by the end of 2034.

Rapid Expansion in South Asia: The South Asia region is projected to record the highest CAGR of 6.0%, emerging as a key growth market during the forecast period.

Sustainability Demand: The market is increasingly driven by sustainable packaging solutions, with paper edge protectors made from recycled materials aligning with eco-friendly consumer preferences. E-Commerce Boost: The booming e-commerce sector is a significant growth driver, with protective packaging solutions in high demand for safe product deliveries across regions. -p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="687" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8b686d4-d01b-4591-9def-1de4a7886aed/paper-edge-protecter-market-1.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="paper edge protecter market 1.png" width="687" /> Key Growth Drivers and Industry Insights 1. E-Commerce Expansion: A Catalyst for Demand The booming e-commerce industry continues to be a critical driver of growth for the paper edge protectors market. Despite economic uncertainties, online shopping remains on an upward trajectory, with packaging solutions in high demand for product protection during transit. Lightweight, sustainable, and efficient packaging has become a necessity for e-commerce platforms, and paper edge protectors are ideal for ensuring product safety across various regions.

Leading e-commerce markets, including China and India, are witnessing rapid growth in online sales, further amplifying the need for reliable protective packaging. With e-commerce companies focusing on reducing margin shrinkage and ensuring customer satisfaction, demand for paper edge protectors is set to rise. 2. Increased Adoption of Palletized Shipping As industries embrace the palletization process to transport bulk goods efficiently, the need for edge protectors has intensified. These protectors play a crucial role in safeguarding products from damage, particularly at the edges and corners during shipping. Industries such as consumer goods, automotive, and e-commerce are expected to drive demand, with paper edge protectors emerging as a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution. 3. Sustainability as a Market Driver The market's alignment with global sustainability trends is another key factor in its expansion. Paper edge protectors are made from recycled materials, making them an environmentally friendly packaging option. As more businesses prioritize sustainable practices, demand for paper-based protective packaging is expected to surge. 4. Rising Use in the Manufacturing Industry The manufacturing sector, particularly in the automotive and electronics industries, is projected to offer an incremental opportunity worth USD 547 million over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. With the increase in just-in-time delivery practices, ensuring product integrity during transit has become a priority, further driving demand for protective packaging solutions like paper edge protectors.

Country-Wise Insights for the Paper Edge Protectors Market:

Country Value CAGR (2024-2034) Description USA 3.7 % The United States dominates the North American market with a strong demand for protective packaging in various industries. Brazil 4.6 % Growing adoption in sectors like agriculture and consumer goods boosts the demand for paper edge protectors. Poland 4.0 % Rising industrial activity and focus on export markets drive demand for protective packaging solutions. Spain 3.7 % Spain's growing e-commerce and logistics sectors spur the need for reliable packaging solutions. France 3.0 % France's beverage industry, particularly for cartons, supports the need for paper edge protectors to ensure product safety. China 6.4 % China is the fastest-growing market in East Asia, driven by increased manufacturing and export activities. India 6.1 % The booming construction industry and pre-fabricated building components are key drivers of market growth. New Zealand 4.1 % The growing agricultural exports sector fuels demand for sturdy protective packaging solutions.

Key Players of the Paper Edge Protectors Industry

Smurfit Kappa Group PLCPackaging Corporation of AmericaSonoco ConitexN.A.L. Company, Inc.Konfida.Litco International, Inc.Kunert GruppeRaja S.A.Eltete OyNapco NationalPacfort Packaging IndustriesCordstrap B.V.VPK Packaging Group NVSignode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)Romiley Board Mill

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:

Key Segments of the Paper Edge Protectors Industry

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the industry is divided into solid bleached sulfate, coated unb. kraft, and recycled paperboard.

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into angular and round.

By End-use Industry:

The industry is classified by end-use industries as logistics & trans, warehousing, and manufacturing. Further manufacturing is sub-classified as food & beverage, build & construction, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electricals, chemicals, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, MEA, Europe and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Le marché mondial des protecteurs de bords en papier devrait connaître une croissance significative, les ventes devant passer de 3 063,5 millions USD en 2024 à 4 768,4 millions USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC stable de 4,5 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cette dynamique du marché est alimentée par l'adoption croissante du commerce électronique, l'essor du transport palettisé et la demande croissante de solutions d'emballage durables , en particulier dans des secteurs tels que la fabrication, l'automobile et l'électronique.

Le marché des protège-bords en papier connaît une forte demande en raison de l'importance croissante accordée au développement durable et de l'essor du commerce électronique et du transport palettisé. Alors que les industries évoluent vers des solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement, les protège-bords en papier, fabriqués à partir de matériaux recyclés, sont devenus un choix privilégié dans tous les secteurs. Leur utilisation pour protéger les produits pendant le transport, en particulier dans le transport en vrac, a augmenté avec la croissance du commerce mondial et l'attention accrue portée à la minimisation des dommages aux produits.

L'une des principales tendances qui stimule la demande est la croissance rapide du commerce électronique. Alors que de plus en plus de produits sont expédiés dans différentes régions, le besoin de solutions d'emballage légères mais durables qui protègent les bords et les coins est primordial. Les attentes des consommateurs en matière de livraisons sans dommages étant de plus en plus élevées, les entreprises se tournent vers les protections de bord en papier pour garantir l'intégrité des produits.

Une autre tendance importante est l'adoption du transport palettisé dans des secteurs tels que la fabrication, l'automobile et les biens de consommation. Le transport en vrac de marchandises expose souvent les bords à la pression, ce qui rend l'emballage de protection crucial. Cela a conduit à une utilisation accrue de protections de bords en papier dans ces secteurs.

La durabilité reste un facteur dominant, les entreprises se concentrant sur des emballages conformes aux objectifs environnementaux. La nature recyclable des protecteurs de bords en papier soutient l'économie circulaire, alimentant encore davantage leur demande dans divers secteurs.

Principaux points forts de l'industrie mondiale des protecteurs de bords de papier :



Croissance régulière : le marché mondial des protecteurs de bords en papier devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,5 % entre 2024 et 2034, stimulé par la demande croissante dans les secteurs de la fabrication et du commerce électronique.

Évaluation du marché : Évaluée à 2 932,3 millions USD en 2023, l'industrie devrait atteindre une valeur de 4 768,4 millions USD d'ici la fin de 2034.

Expansion rapide en Asie du Sud : la région de l'Asie du Sud devrait enregistrer le TCAC le plus élevé de 6,0 %, émergeant comme un marché de croissance clé au cours de la période de prévision.

Demande de durabilité : Le marché est de plus en plus axé sur les solutions d'emballage durables, avec des protections de bords en papier fabriquées à partir de matériaux recyclés répondant aux préférences écologiques des consommateurs. Stimulation du commerce électronique : Le secteur en plein essor du commerce électronique est un moteur de croissance important, avec des solutions d'emballage de protection très demandées pour des livraisons de produits en toute sécurité dans toutes les régions.

Principaux moteurs de croissance et perspectives du secteur

un catalyseur de la demande Le secteur du commerce électronique en plein essor continue d'être un moteur essentiel de la croissance du marché des protecteurs de bords en papier. Malgré les incertitudes économiques, les achats en ligne restent sur une trajectoire ascendante, les solutions d'emballage étant très demandées pour la protection des produits pendant le transport. Les emballages légers, durables et efficaces sont devenus une nécessité pour les plateformes de commerce électronique, et les protecteurs de bords en papier sont idéaux pour garantir la sécurité des produits dans diverses régions.

Les principaux marchés du commerce électronique, notamment la Chine et l'Inde, connaissent une croissance rapide des ventes en ligne, ce qui accroît encore le besoin d'emballages de protection fiables. Les entreprises de commerce électronique se concentrant sur la réduction des pertes de marge et la satisfaction des clients, la demande de protections de bord en papier est appelée à augmenter.

Adoption accrue du transport palettisé Alors que les industries adoptent le processus de palettisation pour transporter efficacement les marchandises en vrac, le besoin de protecteurs de bords s'intensifie. Ces protecteurs jouent un rôle crucial dans la protection des produits contre les dommages, en particulier sur les bords et les coins pendant le transport. Les secteurs tels que les biens de consommation, l'automobile et le commerce électronique devraient stimuler la demande, les protecteurs de bords en papier devenant une solution rentable et écologique.La durabilité comme moteur du marché L'alignement du marché sur les tendances mondiales en matière de durabilité est un autre facteur clé de son expansion. Les protecteurs de bord en papier sont fabriqués à partir de matériaux recyclés, ce qui en fait une option d'emballage respectueuse de l'environnement. Alors que de plus en plus d'entreprises accordent la priorité aux pratiques durables, la demande d'emballages de protection à base de papier devrait augmenter.Utilisation croissante dans l'industrie manufacturière Le secteur manufacturier, en particulier dans les secteurs de l'automobile et de l'électronique, devrait offrir une opportunité supplémentaire d'une valeur de 547 millions USD au cours de la période de prévision, avec un TCAC de 4,6 %. Avec l'augmentation des pratiques de livraison juste à temps, garantir l'intégrité des produits pendant le transport est devenue une priorité, ce qui stimule encore davantage la demande de solutions d'emballage de protection comme les protecteurs de bords en papier.

Le marché des protections de bord en papier est porté par l'expansion du commerce électronique, le transport palettisé et les tendances en matière de développement durable. L'utilisation accrue dans les secteurs de la fabrication et des biens de consommation alimente encore davantage la demande d'emballages de protection respectueux de l'environnement . Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des protecteurs de bords en papier

Groupe Smurfit Kappa SASociété d'emballage d'AmériqueSonoco ConitexSociété NAL, Inc.Konfida.Litco International, Inc.Groupe KunertRaja SAEltete OyNapco NationalPacfort Packaging IndustriesCordstrap BVGroupe VPK Packaging NVGroupe industriel Signode (Crown Holdings)Usine de fabrication de panneaux de Romiley

Accédez à des informations complètes sur le marché – Explorez le rapport complet maintenant :

Principaux segments de l'industrie des protecteurs de bords en papier

Par type de matériau :

En termes de type de matériau, l'industrie est divisée en sulfate blanchi solide, kraft non couché et carton recyclé.

Par type de produit :

En termes de type de produit, l'industrie est divisée en produits angulaires et ronds.

Par industrie d'utilisation finale :

L'industrie est classée par secteurs d'utilisation finale comme la logistique et le transport, l'entreposage et la fabrication. D'autres sous-catégories de fabrication sont l'alimentation et les boissons, la construction, les soins personnels et les cosmétiques, les produits pharmaceutiques, l'électricité et les appareils électriques, les produits chimiques et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Asie du Sud, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et de l'Afrique, d'Europe et d'Océanie ont été couverts dans le rapport.