DIG LAUNCHES FIRST DINNER MENU

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIG , a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, furthers its vision to reinvent American home cooking for the 21st century by releasing a recipe from its new dinner menu.

Ginger Pumpkin Salmon Dinner Plate:

Ingredients



4 wild skin-on salmon filets, ~4 ounces each

2 tablespoons sea salt, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons mustard powder

1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 tablespoon

red curry paste

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon agave syrup

1/4 cup apple cider







Optional: rice, broccoli and sweet potatoes for serving

Directions



Mix together 1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, sugar, oregano, garlic powder, paprika and mustard powder. Sprinkle seasoning on both sides of the salmon fillets and set aside.

Whisk together pumpkin puree, red curry paste, heavy cream, agave, apple cider and remaining salt and pepper.

Add pumpkin mixture to a saucepan over low heat until warmed throughout. Keep warm.

Place a skillet over medium heat and let the pan get hot. Add oil and sear seasoned salmon for two minutes skin-side down until crispy. Flip the salmon and sear another 2-3 minutes or until the salmon is reading an internal temperature of 110-115F. Serve the pumpkin sauce over the salmon and alongside rice, broccoli and/or sweet potatoes, if desired.

To learn more about the entire new fall menu

and find nearby DIG locations, visit diginn .

About DIG

DIG is a fast-casual restaurant focused on elevating home cooking, doing things right and building a business around good food and great people. The brand serves seasonal, scratch-cooked plates, salads, sides and take-home family dinners in its more than 30 locations across the Northeast, with plans for expansion. DIG is committed to sourcing, cooking and serving delicious, made-to-order, seasonal dishes that are prepared by a chef and culinary team in each restaurant daily. For more information, visit diginn

and follow on Instagram @diginn .

