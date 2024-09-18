Regscale Wins 2024 SC Media Award For Best Compliance Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experiences Tremendous Momentum; Driving Risk and Compliance Innovation and Securing Strategic Partnerships

a leader in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced it has been named the 2024 SC Award winner for Best Compliance Solution. This prestigious recognition highlights RegScale's innovative approach to automating risk and compliance management, reinforcing its position as an leader.

"Winning the SC Media Award for Best Compliance Solution further demonstrates the exceptional value our platform delivers," stated Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "As organizations face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, RegScale's commitment to automation and operational excellence is more important than ever. This award validates our efforts to help enterprises navigate compliance challenges easily and efficiently."

RegScale's momentum continues to build, driven by significant customer growth and key recognitions, certifications, and partnerships. The company has seen its customer base expand by over 200% in the past year, with more than 400,000 downloads of its Community Edition. This growth highlights RegScale's impact in streamlining compliance and enhancing risk management across organizations of all sizes and industries.

Key milestones include:



Microsoft Pegasus Program: RegScale was selected for the distinguished Microsoft Pegasus Program , which recognizes innovative solutions in the cloud. RegScale is the only CCM solution to enter the program, making it a leader in advancing cloud security and compliance.



Unified Compliance Framework (UCF) Partnership : RegScale established a strategic alliance with UCF , becoming their first CCM partner. This partnership combines UCF's comprehensive regulatory library with RegScale's CCM capabilities to overcome the limitations of traditional GRC tools, allowing CISOs to focus on operational excellence rather than paperwork.

Security and Compliance Certifications: RegScale achieved the FedRAMP High "In Process" designation , utilizing its own CCM platform to generate and submit the package three times faster than the average 18-36 months and at 50% less cost. RegScale also achieved SOC 2 Type II Certification through its CCM platform, reducing preparation time by 94%. Additionally, the company earned Cloud Security Alliance's (CSA) STAR Level 1 certification (self-assessment) , joining an elite group of organizations recognized for their commitment to cloud security.

"RegScale's addition to the CSA STAR Registry marks a new standard in cloud security and compliance," stated Jim Reavis, Co-Founder and CEO of the CSA. "This step underscores the importance of automating evidence collection across multiple frameworks. Adopting Compliance as Code propels CSA and the industries it serves from reactive, report-driven processes to proactive, real-time compliance. As a leader in cloud security, RegScale is driving this shift, helping organizations adopt more efficient and effective compliance strategies."

Howerton added, "The momentum we're seeing is a direct result of our relentless focus on innovation and customer success. As we expand and forge new partnerships, our dedication to transforming compliance management continues to grow. We're thrilled about the future and eager to keep evolving our solutions to address the changing needs of our customers."

About RegScale

RegScale, a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform, accelerates governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) outcomes at a lower cost than legacy programs. Powered by CCM automation engines, RegScale's platform efficiently bridges security, risk, and compliance activities. Its AI tools, operating independently but in concert with the CCM engines, eliminate manual corrosion that often stalls GRC programs. RegScale improves the ROI of existing tools, provides rapid certification for fast market entry, strengthens security and proactive risk management, and automates evidence collection, access reviews, and control mapping. Used by heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 companies and the Federal government, RegScale enhances stakeholder trust, adapts to evolving risks, and maintains compliance, all while cutting certification times by 90% and audit preparation by 60%.

