Pashinyan: CSTO Creates Threats To Armenia's Security, Future Existence, Sovereignty, Statehood
9/18/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) creates
threats to Armenia's security, future existence, sovereignty, and
statehood, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this
during the Second Global Armenian Summit Wednesday,
Azernews reports citing Armenian media. He also
reminded that Armenia has frozen its membership in the CSTO.
"There is a lot of discussion about whether Armenia is trying or
thinking about returning to the CSTO. We [i.e. Armenia] will fully
restore our activities in the CSTO only if concrete answers are
given to our raised questions. Two years have passed since our
emphasis, the answers have not only not been heard, and it is
already obvious that they will not be heard. Or, even if it is not
obvious, I can say that as long as these answers are not heard and
they are not convincing, every second Armenia is moving further and
further away from the CSTO.
There is a phrase in aviation: 'point of no return.' If we have
not already passed that point, there is a good chance that if this
situation continues, we will pass that point of no return. Nobody
will have any legitimate reason or occasion to accuse us of that,"
Pashinyan declared.
