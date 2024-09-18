Pashinyan: CSTO Creates Threats To Armenia's Security, Future Existence, Sovereignty, Statehood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) creates threats to Armenia's security, future existence, sovereignty, and statehood, Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the Second Global Armenian Summit Wednesday, Azernews reports citing Armenian media. He also reminded that Armenia has frozen its membership in the CSTO.

"There is a lot of discussion about whether Armenia is trying or thinking about returning to the CSTO. We [i.e. Armenia] will fully restore our activities in the CSTO only if concrete answers are given to our raised questions. Two years have passed since our emphasis, the answers have not only not been heard, and it is already obvious that they will not be heard. Or, even if it is not obvious, I can say that as long as these answers are not heard and they are not convincing, every second Armenia is moving further and further away from the CSTO.

There is a phrase in aviation: 'point of no return.' If we have not already passed that point, there is a good chance that if this situation continues, we will pass that point of no return. Nobody will have any legitimate reason or occasion to accuse us of that," Pashinyan declared.