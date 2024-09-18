PANERA BREAD FALLS INTO ITS COZIER-THAN-EVER ERA WITH THREE NEW AND RETURNING SOUPS JUST IN TIME FOR SOUP SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Plus, Panera unveils a new kids menu featuring enhanced portions and new sandwiches

ST. LOUIS

Sept. 18, 2024

Panera, known for its iconic soups including favorites like Broccoli Cheddar and Creamy Tomato, is thrilled to make this soup season the coziest yet with a delicious lineup of three new and returning favorites. Starting today, guests can savor the comforting flavors of Autumn Squash Soup, a beloved seasonal staple, alongside two new warm and flavorful additions, Hearty Fireside Chili and Rustic Baked Potato Soup.

New Fall Flavors

Panera

Hearty Fireside Chili – This hearty chili is packed with a rich and savory blend beef, kidney beans, fire roasted tomatoes and green chili peppers, simmered in a broth flavored with a blend of chilis, and cilantro.

Rustic Baked Potato Soup – Creamy, cheesy and satisfying, this soup features the classic flavors of a baked potato. Homestyle cuts of potatoes with bacon, chives and seasoning are simmered in a creamy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with melty asiago cheese. Plus, returning Autumn Squash Soup – A seasonal favorite, this soup features a rich blend of butternut squash and pumpkin simmered in vegetable broth with honey, apple juice, cinnamon, and a hint of curry-finished with sweet cream and topped with roasted, salted pumpkin seeds.

In addition to the new fall lineup, Panera, an authority in all things soup, offers a portfolio of comforting and classic soups sure to warm guests up this season. Classics like Broccoli Cheddar, Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice and Bistro French Onion offer a range of flavor profiles perfect on their own or paired with a salad or sandwich.

"When it's soup season, it's peak Panera season, and we're excited to celebrate by adding even more flavor and variety into our iconic lineup of soups, including hearty new offerings and seasonal favorites we know our guests love coming back for," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "Whether you are craving a hearty soup or satisfying sandwich, Panera has options for the whole family to feel good about eating, all at a great value."

New Kids Menu Offers Great Value

As the school year begins, Panera is also excited to announce a new and updated kid's menu, now offering double portions on select items, bringing more value for families and delicious options thoughtfully crafted for its youngest fans. Menu options include:



Double the portion kid's sandwiches, including:



Whole Sized Grilled Cheese – sliced American cheese grilled on thick-sliced Classic White Miche.



NEW Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich - Oven-roasted turkey breast and American cheese on thick-sliced Classic White Miche.



NEW Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich - Black Forest ham and American cheese on our thick-sliced Classic White Miche.

Craveable Panera favorites including Mac & Cheese and Broccoli Cheddar Soup . As with every Panera meal, kids will have the choice of a side between apple, French baguette or chips. Plus, at participating locations, add and enjoy a beverage for only $0.89 (price varies by location).*

Want another great reason to visit Panera? The brand is currently offering its most valuable Unlimited Sip Club deal yet. New monthly subscribers who sign up through October 31 will get 3 FREE MONTHS of endless refreshing drinks!**

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads, Panera's New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of August 27, 2024 there were 2,172 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

