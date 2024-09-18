German Side Sets Record With Big Win In UEFA Champions League
9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM
Germany's Bayern Munich set a new record in the UEFA Champions
League by defeating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the group stage, making
history with the highest number of goals scored by a team in a
single match during the competition's main stage,
Azernews reports.
According to foreign media reports, Munich's representative
overtook the previous record held by Liverpool, who beat Turkish
side Beşiktaş 8-0.
Notably, Harry Kane scored four goals, while Raphael Guerreiro
added two. Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Michael Olise also found
the net for Bayern, coached by Vincent Kompany. Dinamo's goals came
from Bruno Petković and Takuya Ogiwara.
