TRUE CITRUS PARTNERS WITH FEEDING AMERICA® FOR HUNGER ACTION MONTH® THIS SEPTEMBER

True Citrus Donates an additional 100,000 Meals This Month to Annual Nationwide Initiative to Help End Hunger

- True Citrus CEO Robert CuddihyBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- True Citrus is proud to announce its continued partnership with Feeding America ® for Hunger Action Month, marking the 10th year of this impactful collaboration. This nationwide effort aims to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action to combat it.According to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization,1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the United States live in food insecure households and do not always know where their next meal is coming from. Feeding America is dedicated to engaging the country in the movement to end hunger through a nationwide network of partner food banks.A common misconception is that food insecurity is limited to people who are experiencing poverty or unemployment. If fact, according to the USDA, two-thirds of people experiencing food insecurity are employed and just over two-thirds have incomes above the poverty line. In 2022, 49 million people from many walks of life turned to food programs to help address food insecurity for themselves and their families.“The partnership between True Citrus and Feeding America began in 2014 and continues to make a significant impact today,” said True Citrus CEO Robert Cuddihy.“We're proud to have donated over 12.4 million meals* to date. It's important that everyone take action not only for Hunger Action Month, but all year to help our neighbors, community, and fellow citizens that are facing hunger in today's America,” he noted.Cuddihy added,“As part of our continued commitment to Feeding America's critically important efforts, we are honored to donate the equivalent of an additional 100,000 meals for Hunger Action Month.”To get involved with Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, visit Feeding America's Hunger Action page. To participate in the True Citrus & Feeding America program, visit the True Citrus Feeding America page.*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.###About Feeding AmericaFeeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit , find us on Facebook or follow us on X.com.About True CitrusBased in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from real citrus juice and oils, all True Citrus products use only simple, clean Non-GMO ingredients, are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Safeway, Kroger, Publix, HEB, Meijer, Shop-Rite, Wegmans and Stop & Shop and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit

Feeding America Hunger Action Month

