European stocks show positive performance on Tuesday’s closing

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges experienced a positive performance on Tuesday, with gains across the board. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, rose by 2.08 points, or 0.4 percent, closing at 517.19. This broad reflects a general upward trend in European markets, underscoring a strong day for the region's financial performance.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 saw an increase of 31 points, or 0.38 percent, ending the trading session at 8,309. This gain signifies continued investor confidence in the UK’s largest companies. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX index experienced a notable rise of almost 93 points, or 0.5 percent, to finish at 18,726, reflecting positive sentiment in Germany’s equity markets.



France's CAC 40 also made gains, climbing nearly 38 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 7,487. This increase contributes to a broader positive trend in European equities. Italy’s FTSE MIB index saw a rise of 210 points, or 0.63 percent, reaching 33,780, indicating robust performance in Italian stocks.



Spain’s IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer of the day, with a notable increase of 122 points, or 1.06 percent, bringing it to 11,703 by the end of trading. This rise highlights strong performance in Spanish equities and contributes to the overall positive sentiment across European stock markets.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108686664