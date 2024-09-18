Argentine Industry Plummets 12.8% In 2024 Amid Economic Reset

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Argentina's industrial sector faced a notable decline, as reported by the Union of Argentine (UIA) .



This decline reflects broader economic challenges facing the South American nation. The industrial sector contracted by 5.8% in July compared to the previous year.



Over the first seven months of 2024, the cumulative decline reached 12.8%. This marks the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year decrease in industrial activity.



July saw a slight monthly growth compared to June's low levels. However, August projections indicate a renewed contraction.



Key sectors such as cement dispatches and automobile production experienced sharp declines. Ten out of twelve industrial sectors reported significant year-on-year decreases in July.



The rubber and plastic industry led the decline with an 18.9% drop. Publishing and printing followed closely with an 18.5% reduction.







Two sectors showed modest growth , partially offsetting the overall decline. The food and beverage industry grew by 6.2%, while petroleum refining increased by 1.7%.



All sectors reported year-on-year decreases in the first seven months of 2024. Non-metallic minerals experienced the most severe decline, falling by 29.3% during this period.



August's anticipated negative variation stems from several factors. Cement dispatches fell by 26.5% year-on-year.



The automotive sector decreased by 18.6%. Electricity consumption by large industrial users dropped by 9.4%.



Argentina continues to grapple with an extended economic recession. President Javier Milei's fiscal adjustment policies have significantly impacted consumer spending.



These measures aim to address the country's economic challenges but have led to short-term difficulties.



The Central Bank of Argentina's recent market survey predicts a 3.8% contraction in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2024.



The 2025 budget projects a 5% growth, driven by the ongoing economic reset initiated in 2024.

