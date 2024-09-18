Lula Unveils $100 Million Boost For Brazil’S Small Businesses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva unveiled a groundbreaking stimulus program for Brazil's small businesses on Tuesday.



The initiative aims to inject R$537 ($100) million into 19,000 micro and small enterprises over two years.



Lula presented the program at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, showcasing his commitment to economic growth.



The Brazilian Agency for Export and (ApexBrasil) will spearhead this ambitious project.



The program's primary goal is to empower small entrepreneurs with financing and investment opportunities.







It focuses on expanding export capabilities, particularly for businesses in the northern and northeastern regions.



ApexBrasil will orchestrate various activities to support these enterprises in their growth journey.



These include promoting businesses at international fairs and organizing missions for importers to discover Brazilian products.



Lula expressed confidence in Brazil's economic positio , surpassing market expectations.



He emphasized the country's improving business and economic outlook, projecting further growth in the coming years.



The President stressed the importance of a thriving productive sector in nation-building. He advocated for increased money circulation among the population to stimulate economic growth.



Lula's economic philosophy centers on creating a robust market for industry products. He argues that wage increase policies and social programs are crucial for fostering a conducive business environment.



This stimulus program represents a significant step in Brazil's economic strategy. It demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting small businesses and promoting inclusive growth across the nation.

