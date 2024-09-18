Sandeep Marwah Honored By ATDC For His Outstanding Contribution To The Creative World
New Delhi – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida film City and President of Marwah Studios, was honored by the Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC) for his extraordinary contributions to the fields of media, entertainment, education, and the arts and culture industry.
The prestigious award was presented by Mr. Rakesh Vaid Senior Vice President of ATDC in a ceremony graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. H.K.L. Magu, Member of the Board of Directors at ATDC, Mr. Vijay Mathur, Director General and CEO of ATDC, Prof. S.G. Babbu, Dean of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, Mr. Jayesh Wadia, Dean of the AAFT School of Interior Design, and many other esteemed officers from ATDC.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah's influence in the creative industry is unparalleled. Chairing over 120 organizations, he has collaborated with numerous ministries of the Government of India in various capacities, making significant strides in promoting cultural and educational initiatives on both national and international platforms.
“Sandeep Marwah is a living legend; there is no second Sandeep Marwah. He has been an instrumental figure in transforming the creative landscape,” praised Mr. Rakesh during the award presentation.
Dr. Marwah's legacy continues to inspire the next generation of creative minds, and his dedication to fostering the growth of the arts and media sector remains unwavering.
