Guayakí Yerba Mate Partners With Major League Soccer's LAFC, Deepening Integration In American Soccer

Guayakí Yerba Mate, the U.S. leader in yerba mate and

2024 Mindful Company of the Year , is thrilled to announce a historic partnership with the Los Angeles Club (LAFC).

This alliance marks the first time a mate brand has collaborated with an American soccer team. The move unites partners who share a belief in business for good and a vision for a connected and sustainable world through the universal languages of mate and sport.

Yerba mate, a traditional South American beverage known for its robust health benefits and communal drinking culture, has long been a staple in the soccer communities of South America.

"The partnership between Guayakí and LAFC is not just a business move; it's a cultural bridge," said Ben Mand, CEO of Guayakí Yerba Mate. "Yerba mate has been at the heart of South American soccer rituals, where it is celebrated for strengthening team bonds. Introducing this tradition to American soccer with a team as dynamic as LAFC is a natural fit, embodying our mission to share the spirit and benefits of yerba mate with the world."

This collaboration strengthens the way athletes fuel up and come together, mirroring the communal mate traditions seen in teams like Argentina and Uruguay. Guayakí's involvement will bring an authentic slice of South American football culture to American soccer, promoting both the sport and a lifestyle that values health and community.

"Guayakí and LAFC share a vision to be a force for good and to bring people together through football," said LAFC Co-President &

CBO Larry Freedman. "We look forward to working with Guayakí as we continue to embrace the multicultural identity of our city and fans."

As part of the three-year deal, Guayakí will provide yerba mate to the players and staff of LAFC, and the brand will also be prominently featured at BMO Stadium for fans to enjoy. This initiative is expected to increase awareness of yerba mate's benefits including a boost in activity and focus, in and around one of MLS' top clubs.

About Guayakí Yerba Mate

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-kee] is the leader in yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] beverages. As a certified B Corp and registered Social Purpose Corporation, Guayakí's regenerative business model aspires to create a net positive impact in the world throughout its operations and supply web, starting at the source. That's why Guayakí sources shade-grown, certified regenerative, organic, and fair trade mate that helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest in South America. Guayakí works closely with smallholder and Indigenous producers to implement its high environmental and social impact standards and invest in community-driven projects. Guayakí products are available at more than 45,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at .



About LAFC

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions,

LAFC

is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial

prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media.

LAFC

is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

