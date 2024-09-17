AMERICAN RED CROSS TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW NATIONAL AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 1,900 American Red Cross Teamsters Make Historic Gains in Wages and Benefits

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the American Red Cross have voted by an overwhelming 86 percent to ratify a new national master agreement, securing significant wage increases, improved employer-paid care contributions, time-and-a-half pay for holidays, and a six percent match on 401(k) contributions with vesting reduced to two years of service.

The national contract protecting nearly 1,900 American Red Cross Teamsters will be in effect from October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2028.

"American Red Cross Teamsters have just ratified their strongest collective bargaining agreement yet," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "These workers play an important role in the blood supply chain and deserve the compensation and protections won in this historic Teamsters contract. Over the next four years, Teamsters will ensure that our members get every cent they are owed and that this contract is fully enforced."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent American Red Cross workers at 34 local unions who are additionally covered by supplemental agreements, which include compensation and work rules specific to their location. Twenty-four of 28 local supplemental agreements voted on electronically have been ratified.

"The new national agreement addresses several priorities for American Red Cross Teamsters and sets them up for a successful future," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "The Teamsters have set a new standard for union contracts across health care industries that raises the bar exponentially for some of the most essential workers. We are confident that this national contract will dramatically improve American Red Cross Teamsters' lives and serve as a key organizing tool as we look to grow our density at American Red Cross facilities nationwide."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Matt

McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]



SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED