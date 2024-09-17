Grady Holds Ribbon Cutting For Lee + White Outpatient Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The will bring more primary and specialty care to residents in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Grady System and Fulton County leaders held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new Lee + White Outpatient Center in Atlanta. Lee + White is the latest of two new outpatient centers Grady has opened south of I-20 to help address the increased demand for improved access to health resources.

"Grady has worked strategically to identify areas that need better access to medical care, and our new Lee + White location is another step toward filling that gap," said Shannon Sale, Chief Strategy Officer at Grady. "We are grateful to Fulton County for its continued partnership in our ongoing efforts to provide the community with high-quality, comprehensive care closer to home."

The 16,000-square-foot facility is located at 1000 White Street at the Lee + White complex, a mixed-use development in Atlanta's West End. The outpatient center will offer primary, geriatric, and orthopedic care. HIV and behavioral health services will also be available.

The facility features 20 exam rooms, an on-site pharmacy, two mammography rooms, and X-ray and lab spaces.

"Meeting patients where they are is essential to improving their quality of life," said Dr. Kelley Carroll, Chief Ambulatory Officer at Grady. "This new center will give residents in South Fulton easier access to a wide array of services to address their growing medical needs and help them lead healthy lives."

Lee + White is the second of two new outpatient centers Grady has opened in South Fulton. Last summer, Grady opened a center on Cascade Road. Both centers were funded by financial support from Fulton County and federal funding secured by Grady to increase access to health care.

"The new Lee + White clinic will be instrumental in increasing healthcare access for Fulton County residents," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "The community knows that they can rely on Grady for quality care, and that's why they have been our healthcare partner for more than a century."

In addition to Grady opening its Lee + White and Cascade outpatient centers, a freestanding emergency department is slated to open in Union City in 2026.

Grady's Lee + White Center will officially open on September 23. Its hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

