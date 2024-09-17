(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Microsoft, the tech giant, has unveiled a massive $60 billion share repurchase program, reflecting its strong position and commitment to shareholder value.



Simultaneously, Microsoft announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.83 per share. The new share buyback program replaces a similar $60 billion authorization from 2021.



It has no expiration date, allowing Microsoft flexibility in its repurchase strategy. of record by November 21 will receive the increased dividend.



Microsoft's recent success stems largely from its strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI).



The company has integrated AI technologies across its product line, including Teams, Word, and Outlook.







These innovations aim to enhance user productivity and efficiency. On Monday, Microsoft launched a new suite of AI-powered tools, generating significant market excitement.



These cutting-edge solutions expand the company's product portfolio and promise to revolutionize daily workflows. The global enthusiasm for AI technologies has greatly benefited Microsoft.



Investors are drawn to Microsoft' potential for sustained growth in cloud computing and intelligent automation.



The company designed its AI-driven ecosystem to boost business efficiency and user productivity. This strategic direction has contributed to Microsoft's strong market performance.



Following the buyback announcement, Microsoft's stock saw a slight increase in after-hours trading.



The company's shares have appreciated by 31% over the past year. This growth reflects Microsoft's robust financial performance and market position.

Microsoft Unveils $60 Billion Share Buyback and 10% Dividend Hike

Microsoft's financial strength is evident in its substantial cash reserves. As of June, the company held $75.5 billion in cash and equivalents. This solid foundation enables continued investment in cutting-edge technologies.



In the fourth fiscal quarter, Microsoft reported a free cash flow of $23.3 billion, an 18% year-over-year increase.



This growth was driven by capital investments in cloud computing and AI offerings. The strong cash flow allows Microsoft to balance shareholder returns with strategic expansion.



Investors see share buybacks as an effective method to increase stock value. By reducing the number of outstanding shares, buybacks can potentially drive up stock prices.



Microsoft's latest move demonstrates its confidence in future growth and commitment to shareholder value.

