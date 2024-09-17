Another 10 Children Returned To Government-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 10 Ukrainian children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“We managed to return ten more of our children to the territory controlled by Ukraine. They lived with their parents and guardians in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Fortunately, the children are now on free land. There are seven boys and three girls. The youngest child is three years old, the oldest is 16,” Prokudin wrote.

He emphasized that the return of children is always a difficult process, including emotionally.

The team of the charitable organization Save Ukraine worked on this return.

“Having crossed the Ukrainian border, our boys and girls immediately received the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the head of the RMA emphasized and thanked those involved in their return, which has helped to keep more and more Ukrainian children safe.

Since the beginning of 2024 alone, 202 children from Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Prokudin summarized.

As reported, Ukraine will demand tougher sanctions against Russia for abducting Ukrainian children.