FM Calls Lebanon PM

Date
9/17/2024 3:10:40 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday spoke by phone with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, conveying his majesty
King Abdullah II's directives to provide any medical assistance required by the Lebanese medical sector to treat thousands of Lebanese citizens injured
in today's mass bombing.
Safadi emphasized Jordan's solidarity with Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability, and its solidarity with the Lebanese people.
He stressed the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region by immediately halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank and adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
He underlined Jordan's condemnation and rejection of any action that threatens Lebanon's security, stability and the safety of its citizens.
Mikati thanked the King for his initiative and expressed Lebanon's appreciation for Jordan's steadfast positions in supporting the Lebanese people and Lebanon's security and stability.
MENAFN17092024000117011021ID1108684533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.