FM Calls Lebanon PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- Caretaker Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday spoke by phone with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, conveying King Abdullah II's directives to provide any medical assistance required by the Lebanese medical sector to treat thousands of Lebanese citizens in today's mass bombing.Safadi emphasized Jordan's solidarity with Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability, and its solidarity with the Lebanese people.He stressed the need to stop the dangerous escalation in the region by immediately halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank and adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.He underlined Jordan's condemnation and rejection of any action that threatens Lebanon's security, stability and the safety of its citizens.Mikati thanked the King for his initiative and expressed Lebanon's appreciation for Jordan's steadfast positions in supporting the Lebanese people and Lebanon's security and stability.