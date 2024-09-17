The Coca-Cola Company And Bacardi Limited Announce Plans To Debut BACARDÍ & Coca-Cola Ready-To-Drink Cocktail - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Coca-Cola Company and Bacardi Limited today announced an agreement to debut BACARDÍ rum and Coca-Cola as a ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail.

BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD will be available in several markets around the world, with the initial launch planned for select European markets and Mexico in 2025.

“We are continuing to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, including in the growing alcohol ready-to-drink market,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.“This new relationship with Bacardi Limited supports our strategic expansion, and we look forward to the introduction of BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola next year.”

“We are excited to bring together two iconic brands so that consumers may enjoy one of the most world's most popular cocktails – first invented generations ago with BACARDÍ rum and Coca-Cola – in a high-quality, convenient format,” said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited.“Through this relationship, we will expand our reach and accessibility so that even more consumers of legal drinking age can enjoy this classic BACARDÍ rum and Coca-Cola cocktail.”

BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD packaging will feature two of the world's most recognizable global trademarks. Family-owned Bacardi was first established in 1862 in Cuba before moving to Bermuda, while Coca-Cola debuted in 1886 in Atlanta.

This is not the first time the two brands have come together. In 1900, the Cuba Libre cocktail was invented using BACARDÍ rum, Coca-Cola and lime at the American Bar in Havana. The combination of the most-awarded rum and the world's most popular soft drink remains among the top bar calls globally.

Cans will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age. BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD will adhere to responsible marketing practices held by The Coca-Cola Company and Bacardi Limited.

The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

