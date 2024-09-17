Karwa Shines At Conteq Expo24

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the motto of 'Seamless Connectivity – Smarter City', Mowasalat (Karwa), the leading provider in Qatar, has left its mark on ConteQ Expo24 as the official transport partner with a display of transformative technology, the latest software solutions and the company's latest addition to its E-fleet.

Karwa, according to an official statement, is showcasing its commitment to delivering optimal transport solutions for both B2B and B2C services. The company is presenting key projects with its subsidiaries and partners, including the latest 'Rahal' software and app for school transportation, and the cashless payment integration at the card readers in the public transport bus network.

These innovations improve operational efficiency and enhance user convenience. Karwa values its international partnerships as they lay the foundation of technological developments in Qatar and enable Karwa to be first adapters of cutting-edge solutions.

The company has joined forces with partners including Yutong, KentKart, and its subsidiary Karwa Technology to display advanced technology solutions for urban mobility. These collaborations demonstrate the impact of modern technology on public transport for more sustainable utilisation of resources and a high level of comfort and safety for passengers.

Karwa also shows its capabilities during the event, ensuring seamless mobility for all participants and attendees as the official Transport Partner of ConteQ Expo24.

Tuesday, Karwa signed a MoU with ABB to initiate a joint training programme on electric vehicle infrastructure development. ABB has been a key supplier of high-quality EV chargers installed across Karwa's depots, stations and planned hubs. The agreement focuses on expanding the partnership to include specialised training sessions for Karwa employees and university students while enhancing technical expertise and fostering future talent in the EV sector. This initiative aligns with Karwa's value to develop the required human resources for successfully running sustainability programs in the field.

"Our participation in ConteQ Expo24 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to advancing smart, eco-friendly transportation solutions in Qatar," Karwa CEO Ahmad al-Obaidly said. "Aligned with the Ministry of Transportation's vision for a sustainable and efficient future, we are working tirelessly to integrate innovative technologies that will reshape the public transport landscape in Qatar. Through partnerships with key industry leaders like ABB and Yutong, we are setting new benchmarks in electric mobility, safety, and operational efficiency. These collaborative efforts will not only contribute to fulfilling Qatar National Vision 2030, but also achieve the nation's broader goals of environmental sustainability and transportation excellence," he said.

Visitors at Karwa's pavilion can experience the latest advancements in public transport technology and integrated mobility solutions that offer seamless and sustainable urban transport for everyone. ConteQ Expo24 will conclude Wednesday at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

