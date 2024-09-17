Stoic Equity Partners Expands Footprint, Acquires First Commercial Asset In Tallahassee, Fla.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Daphne, Ala.-based commercial firm expands into Tallahassee with the of Woodlane Circle Commerce Park

Stoic Equity Partners announces another acquisition–Woodlane Circle Commerce Park, a strategically located flex industrial property in Tallahassee, Fla. This asset is the firm's first acquisition in the Tallahassee market.

Woodlane Circle Commerce Park, a 48,750 square foot multi-tenant facility, is comprised of 19 units and features a diverse tenant mix. The property presents a significant value-add opportunity with in-place leases priced approximately 30% under market, positioning it for strong future returns.

Aerial view of Woodlane Circle Commerce Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

Stoic team members left to right: Brittney Calametti, Brent Barkin, Chris McCoy, Grant Reaves, Jeremy Friedman, Matt Porter, Sam Jaquess and Heather Peoples

"The addition of Woodlane Circle Commerce Park is a great boost to Stoic's growing multi-tenant flex industrial portfolio," said Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic Equity Partners. "This property offers tremendous upside, and we're already realizing that potential with new leases being signed at higher rates."

With this latest acquisition, Stoic Equity Partners continues to broaden its footprint in the Southeast, now managing over 925,950 square feet of commercial space across various markets in the Southeast. The firm continues to focus on identifying and capitalizing on high-potential investment opportunities within the flex industrial sector.

About Stoic Equity Partners

Stoic Equity Partners is a Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Co-founders Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves leverage their extensive experience as commercial real estate brokers to manage and sponsor strategic investments.

For more information about Stoic Equity Partners and its approach to real estate investment, please visit stoicEP .

