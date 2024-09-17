First Win For Ventura Vikings Marks New Chapter In Team History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A historic win for the Ventura Vikings. Photo Credit: Robert Curtis Photography

Captain Cam Cote celebrating after scoring the game-winning goal for the Ventura Vikings. Photo Credit: Robert Curtis Photography

Brasco Cirillo, rookie goalie for the Ventura Vikings, impressively blocks 34 out of 35 shots in his first game. Photo Credit: Robert Curtis Photography

Ventura Vikings Junior Hockey Team Launch USPHL Journey with Monumental First Win

- Jeff Jarvis, co-founder of the Ventura Vikings VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In their inaugural game, the Ventura Vikings junior hockey team secured their first-ever win against the Long Beach Bombers with a thrilling 3-1 victory. This landmark match not only marked the team's historic first win but also their introduction as a brand new team in the USPHL, showcasing the promising talent and teamwork of the Vikings.The game kicked off with a fast-paced and competitive edge, seeing the Vikings taking an early lead in the first period thanks to Assistant Captain Gage Latimer, who scored the first goal in both the game and the Vikings' history. The tension escalated into the third period, where the Bombers tied the game 1-1. However, Team Captain Cam Cote answered swiftly, scoring the second goal at 16:32, demonstrating skill with a top-shelf goal over the goalie's glove. Moments later, rookie forward Richard Navarro sealed the deal with a third goal at 18:45, cementing the Vikings' lead and control of the game.Vikings' rookie goaltender, Brasco Cirillo, was a standout player, letting in only one goal and maintaining a strong defense throughout his debut as a junior hockey player.Looking ahead, the Ventura Vikings are excited to host their first home game of the season against the Bakersfield Roughnecks. The game will take place at the Icoplex in Simi Valley, CA, this Friday, September 20th, at 7:00 PM, as part of a three-game series with the Roughnecks. Fans can look forward to a weekend packed with action, with additional games on Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 10:45 AM.Season passes are available for purchase on the Vikings website, while same-day tickets can be bought at the door of the Icoplex Arena in Simi Valley, CA. We invite all fans to come and support the Ventura Vikings as they continue to excel in the USPHL Pacific Division.The Ventura Vikings are a proud member of the USPHL Pacific Division, guided by coaches Luc Beausoleil, Jeff Jarvis, and Kane Toriumi. Committed to excellence both on and off the ice, the Vikings strive to develop top-tier junior hockey players and upstanding members of the community. The coaches are dedicated to advancing players' skills, aiming to elevate them to the next level of competition.For more information, please visit our website at . Follow us on Instagram @VenturaVikings .

