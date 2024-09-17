Marabou And Perlara Join Forces To Cure Rare Genetic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drug repurposing is a hope for kids born with rare genetic diseases.

Marabou and Perlara Partner to Fund Research for Curing Rare Genetic Diseases, Aiming to Save Lives and Pave the Way for Longevity Studies

- Maria Nimfuehr, CEO and Co-Founder of MarabouBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marabou , an organization building communities to fund purpose-driven innovations, has launched a new non-profit campaign in collaboration with Perlara, a San Francisco-based biotech lab dedicated to finding treatments for rare genetic diseases. This joint effort not only aims to save thousands of children affected by these diseases but also to create future opportunities in longevity research.Marabou, known for its mission to fund impact-driven innovations in climate, health, and biotech, has already gained recognition for its innovative funding model. Through their investment subscription service, Marabou enables individuals and communities to contribute to life-saving projects, combining the possibility of impactful change with potential future financial returns. Their latest campaign focuses on funding Perlara's research into two rare genetic diseases, with a target of raising $165,000.“At Marabou, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to contribute to projects that not only change lives but also create a better future for humanity,” said Maria Nimfuehr, CEO and co-founder of Marabou.“With Perlara's groundbreaking research and our community-driven funding model, we're opening doors for individuals to directly impact life-saving scientific discoveries.”Perlara's Research: A Ray of Hope for Thousands of ChildrenPerlara has already made significant strides in the world of rare disease research. Their innovative approach, which focuses on evolutionary pharmacology, allows them to find treatments at a fraction of the traditional cost. With a focus on genes such as AARS1/2 and HARS1/2, which are responsible for essential protein production in cells, their research targets diseases that can cause severe developmental issues and infertility in children.With the funding goal of $165,000, Perlara can explore treatments for multiple rare diseases, enhancing the chances of success in their mission. Contributors to this campaign also stand to co-own patents on the molecules being researched. While these patents may not have immediate commercial value for treating children with rare diseases, they could play a crucial role in the burgeoning field of longevity research.The Longevity Angle: Beyond Rare DiseasesPerlara's research has the potential to impact longevity studies. The molecules they are investigating could hold significant value in understanding how certain genes influence protein production and, in turn, affect lifespan. One such study has shown that altering genes responsible for protein production can extend the lifespan of certain species, hinting at similar potential in humans.A Non-Profit Initiative for Global ImpactAs a purpose-based initiative, the funds raised through Marabou will go to supporting Perlara's research. With tokenized shares and the possibility of future ownership, Marabou's model allows individuals to become part of a movement that drives both social impact and financial sustainability. Marabou is offering contributors the unique chance to help save lives while also positioning themselves in potential future longevity breakthroughs.About MarabouMarabou is a purpose-based organization that empowers communities to invest in impact innovations. With a focus on climate, health, and biotech, Marabou scouts and funds high-impact projects that have the potential to change the world. Through a subscription-based investment model, they democratize access to angel investing, enabling people from all walks of life to contribute to the next big innovation.About PerlaraPerlara is a biotech Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in San Francisco, specializing in finding personalized cures for rare genetic diseases.For more information on the Marabou-Perlara partnership, visit campaign page .

