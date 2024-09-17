KIVA SALES LEADER JOINS PRELUDE TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION ACROSS THE CANNABIS SUPPLY CHAIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The announcement underscores the company's commitment to building tech solutions grounded in operational expertise from relevant industries including apparel, beverage, cannabis and tech.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude , the cannabis industry's first AI-powered solution, announced the hiring of Shane Gelinas, former Director of Sales at Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), California's largest cannabis distributor. Gelinas's extensive experience managing growth across retail and wholesale partnerships will be instrumental in solidifying Prelude's position as the infrastructure upon which healthy dispensary and wholesale relationships are built.

"Our focus remains helping dispensaries reduce excess inventory and missed sales to improve cash flow and profitability," said Michael E. Murphy, Prelude's Co-founder and CEO. "That said, our vision has always been to create the same value across the entire cannabis supply chain. Shane's addition is another big step towards executing that vision."

"I wish all dispensaries buying from us at KSS were using Prelude," said Shane Gelinas, Prelude's new Head of Business Development. "It would have saved all of us a ton of headaches...and cash. What the team has built is incredibly powerful, and I'm excited to play a part in making Prelude the go-to platform for all cannabis businesses"

Prelude's innovative AI-powered purchasing and inventory management platform reduces excess inventory and missed sales at cannabis dispensaries. The platform has been purpose-built -- leveraging industry-leading retail and technology expertise -- to address the highly fragmented nature of the cannabis industry's data and supply chain.

"Data in the cannabis industry is unstructured and complex," said Andrew Copp, Prelude's Co-founder and CTO. "The only way to really streamline the industry's supply chain operations is to tackle this complexity; that's how you connect dispensary and wholesale product catalogs across the industry at scale. We're proud to say we can do this today."

This unique capability positions Prelude to be a central node in connecting retail and wholesale data and relationships across the industry's diverse technology providers. It also unlocks increased opportunities for operational efficiency and automation, Prelude's overarching objective.

"The cash that Prelude has unlocked from our purchasing and inventory is unbelievable," said Mike Bitar, CEO of Grupo Flor, a vertically-integrated California cannabis retailer. "The platform has quickly become an essential part of our business - ensuring that our stores order the right products, in the right quantities, at the right time - and will be the foundation for our strongest wholesale partnerships moving forward. More profit with less inventory; that's what Prelude's all about."

