Startup World Cup Event To Be Held In Partnership With Azercell
Date
9/17/2024 10:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the regional stage of
the Startup World Cup - one of the world's most prestigious startup
events, Azernews reports. The competition,
sponsored by the country's leading mobile operator Azercell, will
take place on September 19, 2024, at ADA University.
This collaboration is yet another demonstration of Azercell's
commitment to fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem as well
as promoting the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in
Azerbaijan. Organized by Technovate Investments and Pegasus Tech
Ventures, the event will bring together the most promising startups
from the region.
At the same time, the competition serves as an ideal platform
for local startups to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas on the
global stage. Thus, a panel of eight jury members from a range of
industries will evaluate the entries, with the winning startup set
to represent Azerbaijan in the final stage.
To date, around 100 startups have successfully registered to
participate.
It should be noted that the Startup World Cup is a global event
series that connects top startups, venture investors,
entrepreneurs, and leading technology experts from around the
world. The competition takes place in more than 60 countries
worldwide.
For more information about the project: Home | Startup World Cup
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108683320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.