Ukrainian Navy Hit Russian Ammo Depots Near Mariupol
Date
9/17/2024 10:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Naval Forces targeted the Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol.
This is according to the Ukrainian Navy's post on facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
"The other day, units of the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on important ammunition depots spotted by intelligence near temporarily occupied Mariupol," the post reads.
According to the verified data, the strike left both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition, which the invaders were accumulating for use on the territory of Ukraine, destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed two Russian surveillance posts in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
