Ukrainian Navy Hit Russian Ammo Depots Near Mariupol

seen by Ukrinform.

"The other day, units of the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine launched a missile attack on important ammunition depots spotted by intelligence near temporarily occupied Mariupol," the post reads.

According to the verified data, the strike left both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition, which the invaders were accumulating for use on the territory of Ukraine, destroyed.

