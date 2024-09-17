Alt Pro Expo Coming To Atlanta In October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) - Following a series of blowout events across both North and South America, the Alternative Products (“Alt Pro Expo”), proudly presented by ZJ Events , is primed to return to the great state of Georgia at the Atlanta Alt Pro Expo 2024 (“expo”). The dynamic event will take the city by storm on October 10-12, 2024 at the Cobb Galleria Center, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.



The avant-garde hub of the Southern United States, Atlanta has established a legacy in the smoke shop scene. It's a melting pot of cultures, marrying its rich history with a thriving present, sporting both legacy buyers brimming with old-school charm and a vibrant new-age smoke-shop scene. Over the past three years, the city has seen tremendous growth in its alternative products market but has also become a beacon for neighbouring regions. As a result, the expo will proudly host a wide spectrum of retailers, seasoned buyers, and interested parties from central Atlanta and the surrounding markets as well.

The epicentre of the state's nightlife, Atlanta has steadily embraced alternative products across the vaping, hemp, and smoke shop segments, and enjoys the incremental legislative steps towards greater cultural acceptance. With the US E-cigarettes and Vape Market forecasted to witness a CAGR of 30% between 2020 and 2030, the three-day event presents an incredibly lucrative opportunity for business owners.

Atlanta is abuzz with vibrant multiple commercial districts, and with its strong cultural fabric and efficient transport system, it makes the city an ideal location to build smoke shop and vape brands. The metropolis is teeming with nightlife adventures and boasts the very best of traditional blended with modern delights all wrapped in the embrace of traditional Southern hospitality.

As the flagship event series in the global counterculture industry, Alt Pro Expo has garnered a unique reputation as a revolutionary business-networking festival which features hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, budding entrepreneurs, and seasoned industry professionals.

Building on its track record of past successes, the event is designed to generate tremendous value add through its emphasis on targeted interactions with influential smoke shop personalities, world-class educational content, and forging solid, genuine, and long-term relationships.

The upcoming counterculture festival and vape trade show will showcase an incredible portfolio of must-have products from the spectrum of niche industries, including vape and hemp products, Delta8, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacement, energy enhancers, mood changers, herbals, pet products, and other accessories from the most sought-after brands.

As the premier gathering for counterculture professionals, attendees can leverage networking opportunities throughout the industrial value chain. Estimated attendance includes C-suite leaders and company senior management in Distribution (19.4%), Wholesale (15.1%), E-commerce (15.1%), Manufacturers (4.3%) and Retail (3.2%) ensuring that whatever your core business model or aspirations, your questions will be expertly addressed, fresh networks forged, and inventory needs satisfied.

Given the vast array of vendors that participate in Alt Pro Expo events, attendees will gain a wealth of invaluable insights, increase market exposure, and build exciting connections. Whether in retail, supply chain, wellness products and services, or allied sectors such as advertising, marketing, or public relations, this is a must-attend event to help meet your business goals.

The venue also boasts a new-age, interactive and innovative exhibition space with company representatives and industry veterans from 200+ vendors from CBD, Dietary Supplements, Enhancements, Hookah, and a host of other industry segments participating at the expo.

Leading exhibitors include marquee names such as NICE, Trinity Hemp, Print 247, Wrap Patch, and Greenway Payments, showcasing advancements in their product and service offerings and cutting-edge technological developments. For vendors, this platform provides invaluable brand exposure, opportunities to explore fresh partnerships, and an ocean of potential customers. At the same time, attendees will benefit from fresh perspectives on the sector, have key business questions clarified, and cultivate a network of industry leaders.

A detailed floorplan and information on becoming an exhibitor is available here:

Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships, said,

"Following the success of this year's Houston event, we are thrilled to be returning to the city of Atlanta, which holds tremendous promise for the counterculture industry. Alternative Products Expo has honed a reputation as the premier platform in this space, and offers unmatchable value in terms of professional networks, educational content, business support to scale your venture, and fine-tuning innovation and distribution strategies. Moreover, we find that the enthusiasm and passion of attendees at our events is palpable and certainly a must-attend for business owners, vendors, growers or anyone else seeking to expand their footprint and knowledge in the region."

Perhaps most excitingly, everyone is welcome to take part in the adrenaline-pumping“The Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway” boasting $50K in prizes and mouthwatering rewards and top-selling products, Store owners relish the expo's transformational Buyer Programs including the electrifying Flight Voucher Program, and heart-pounding Show Specials.

Limited openings. Secure your tickets now at

For more information on the expo and to view a comprehensive list of FAQs, visit,

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

For more information, please visit

