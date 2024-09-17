Information gets declared on latest Trump assassination attempt

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump, currently campaigning for a second term, has once again been the target of a potential assassination attempt, marking the second such incident in just three months.



The latest attempt occurred on Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m., at International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The U.S. Secret Service, responsible for Trump’s protection, described the situation as a likely assassination attempt. Secret Service personnel responded to the threat by firing several shots at an armed individual spotted near the property boundary of the golf club.



The suspect initially managed to escape but was apprehended later that day in neighboring Martin County. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was intercepted while driving north on Interstate 95. This arrest followed a coordinated effort involving information from the West Palm Beach County authorities.



The FBI has taken over the investigation into the incident. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw provided additional details about the situation, including images of the location where the suspect had been hiding. The suspect was discovered concealed among bushes on the golf club’s perimeter. Recovered items from the scene included an AK-47-style assault rifle equipped with a scope, two backpacks containing ceramic tiles, and a GoPro camera.



Sheriff Bradshaw revealed that a Secret Service agent had noticed the rifle barrel protruding from the bushes and engaged the suspect, who subsequently fled. An eyewitness later confirmed the identity of the suspect after his arrest, further assisting the authorities in their investigation.



As the FBI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this attempted assassination, more information about the suspect and the motives behind the attack is expected to emerge. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the safety of high-profile political figures and highlights the heightened security measures necessary to protect them.

