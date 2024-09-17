Israel revokes foreign reporters of accreditation

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of its ongoing dispute with Al Jazeera, the Israeli has announced that it is revoking the press credentials of the network's journalists working in Israel. This decision follows the closure of Al Jazeera’s bureau in the country and a blockade of its websites earlier this year.



The Israeli government’s press office (GPO) communicated the new measure on social platform X, stating that the revocation of press cards for Al Jazeera journalists is a consequence of a unanimous government decision made in May to shut down the channel’s operations in Israel. This action came in response to allegations that Al Jazeera’s reporting on the Gaza conflict constituted "incitement" and posed a security threat.



Al Jazeera’s offices in Israel were closed on May 5, and the network's websites have been inaccessible since then. Israeli officials accused the network of disseminating false information and incitement against Israelis and Jews, claiming it threatens the safety of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. Nitzan Chen, the director of the press service, stated that the presence of Al Jazeera journalists in Israel and their use of press cards could compromise state security.



The revocation of press credentials will affect Al Jazeera journalists and broadcasters working in both Hebrew and Arabic. However, it will not impact the network’s producers and photographers. According to the GPO, this measure will remain in effect as long as current legislation and orders are enforced. The decision specifically targets four full-time Al Jazeera journalists with Israeli citizenship, as reported by AFP.



This latest development further intensifies the clash between the Israeli government and Al Jazeera, highlighting ongoing tensions over media coverage and freedom of the press in the region.

