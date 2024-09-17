Global markets prepare for US Federal Reserve's pivotal meeting

(MENAFN) As global markets prepare for the United States Federal Reserve's pivotal meeting this week—its final one before the upcoming presidential election—there is a strong expectation that the central will announce a rate cut. forecasts suggest a reduction between 25 and 50 basis points is likely, coming at a time when the federal funds rate is set between 5.25percent and 5.5 percent, the highest level in 23 years. This potential cut would mark the Fed's first rate reduction in over four years.



Habib Akiki, Chief Market Strategist at Tradepedia, has provided an analysis of how markets might react to this anticipated decision. While the Fed’s precise direction regarding the size of the rate cut remains unclear, recent market movements provide some insights into what to expect. Last Friday’s trading session saw significant changes: gold and the Japanese yen appreciated, bond yields and the United States dollar declined, and stock markets closed with their best weekly performance since November of the previous year.



Akiki notes that these market movements suggest that investors are preparing for a larger rate cut than initially anticipated. The absence of other major catalysts for these shifts indicates that current market behaviors are largely driven by expectations surrounding the Fed’s decision and the actions of major investors and investment funds repositioning their portfolios.



Looking ahead, Akiki highlights several key areas where the rate cut is expected to have a notable impact:

1. **Gold Prices**: Historically, lower interest rates tend to benefit gold prices. With a rate cut, gold is expected to see further price increases as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

2. **Dollar and Bond Yields**: A decrease in the federal funds rate typically leads to a weaker United States dollar and lower bond yields. As interest rates drop, the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets diminishes, and bond returns decrease.

3. **Stock Markets**: The effect of a rate cut on stock markets will largely depend on subsequent economic conditions. If the rate cut is interpreted as a sign of the Fed's commitment to supporting economic growth, equity markets may benefit. However, stock performance will also be influenced by the broader economic data and corporate earnings following the rate cut.



In summary, while the exact impact of the Fed's anticipated rate cut will depend on its size and the prevailing economic conditions, current market trends indicate a strong expectation of significant changes. The forthcoming Fed decision is likely to influence various asset classes, setting the stage for financial market dynamics in the near term.

