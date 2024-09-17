Database Of Germany's Largest 2,500 Mid-Sized Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 2,500 Largest Mid-Sized Companies Germany" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Contains the 2,500 largest mid-sized companies in Germany with companies from the sectors of industry, food, services, etc.

Excellent level of detail: and field of activity, (2020 - 2015) if publicly available, number of employees (2020 - 2018) if publicly available, general contact details, names of management, etc.

High-quality lists thanks to manual data maintenance by an experienced research team in Munich. Boutique research instead of unchecked crawler data.

The list is an excerpt from our list of Germany's largest companies. All companies with annual sales between €90 million and €3 billion and between 100 and 5,000 employees are listed. Subsidiaries of foreign companies are also not included in the SME list.

List of 3 large mid-sized companies in Germany

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Boysen has an extremely high level of expertise in the field of exhaust technology. The product range extends from catalytic converters and silencers to entire exhaust systems. This makes the company a very important player for the complete automotive landscape. At 27 locations, the approx. 5,000 employees - nearly 2,000 of whom are employed by Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG - are constantly working on innovations in the fields of energy and environmental technology, for example components for electric vehicles or future-proof energy storage systems and fuel cells. In 2021, the company, headquartered in Altensteig, Baden-Wurttemberg, generated sales of 1,232 million euros.

Update 2023: As part of its transformation strategy toward hydrogen technology, Boysen is one of the major supporters of Iontrak GmbH from Zell unter Aichelberg. The start-up deals with upgrading trucks with hydrogen drives and was founded by the state of Baden-Wurttemberg out of the project called Hylix-B.

Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

Benteler is a true heavyweight in automotive technology, and nearly all major vehicle manufacturers come to the company's extensive automotive know-how when it comes to key issues such as safety, the environment and efficiency. Whether it's bodywork, chassis or engine, the company's specialized product range, high-quality materials and diverse technologies make it a very relevant player in the automotive industry, with sales of 1,166 million euros (2021).

Bitburger Brewery Group GmbH

This family-owned company from Bitburg in the southern Eifel region is a classic, German medium-sized enterprise. Today, the brewery group includes - in addition to Bitburger Brewery itself - Konig-Brauerei (Duisburg), Kostritzer Schwarzbierbrauerei (Bad Kostritz) and Licher Privatbrauerei (Lich). There is also a partnership in the area of distribution with, among others, the craft beer brewery CREW Republic from Munich. The parent company of Bitburger Brauerei is Th. Simon GmbH & Co. KG, which recorded sales of 1,158 million euros in 2021. Around 4,500 employees were responsible for this, around 1,500 of whom are employed by Bitburger.

