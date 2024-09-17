New York City federal agents arrest Sean 'Diddy' Combs

(MENAFN) Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Monday night in New York City by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, according to a news agency. The arrest was made based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the SDNY, confirmed the arrest and noted that the indictment would be unsealed the following morning, at which point further details would be provided.



Combs was taken into custody at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan and will spend the night in federal custody before appearing in court for his arraignment on Tuesday. The federal grand jury in Manhattan issued the indictment that led to Combs' arrest, although the specific charges have not yet been disclosed.



In response to the arrest, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement denouncing the prosecution as unjust. Agnifilo described Combs as a music icon, successful entrepreneur, dedicated family man, and philanthropist who has spent three decades building his empire and contributing positively to the community. He emphasized that despite Combs' imperfections, he is not a criminal and has been cooperative throughout the investigation. Agnifilo urged the public to withhold judgment until all facts are known and highlighted Combs' voluntary relocation to New York in anticipation of the charges as evidence of his innocence.



The investigation into Combs began nearly a year ago following allegations made by his former longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, which led to a civil lawsuit. Since then, at least ten additional lawsuits have been filed against Combs, who has consistently denied all allegations. In March, federal agents conducted raids at Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing investigation.

