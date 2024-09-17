Chemotherapy Induced Nausea And Vomiting Treatment Market Is Set To Reach US$ 12,688.0 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Worldwide increase in the incidence of cancer is driving the demand for chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting market.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR , a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,823.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

In 2022, cancer struck 20 million people and killed 9.7 million. The WHO predicts that by 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases will emerge. This shows a 77% jump from 2022. It represents a 77% increase over 2022. Increased cancer incidence is ultimately rising the number of patients undergoing chemotherapy. Nausea and vomiting are the most common side effects of chemotherapy medications which can affect majorly to patient's quality of life. Hence, it is very crucial to manage CINV.

The heavy investment in research and development has been done by pharmaceutical companies for the manufacturing of anti-emetic drugs with improved action. The combination drugs are being developed to provide the long lasting effect and improve patient outcomes.

In developed regions like North America and Western Europe the emphasis on better quality of life and patient care is on priority which is responsible for adoption of novel therapies in these regions. Also, these regions have well developed healthcare infrastructure and they are more prevalent to the cancer. Hence, these regions ae dominating the CINV treatment market. On the other hand, in the developing regions like Asia-pacific, Latin America, and Africa cancer incidence rates are being observed to increase rapidly. These developing regions are also experiencing significant growth in CINV treatment market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR and reach US$ 12,688.0 million by 2034.

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5,865.0 million growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 41.7% in 2034

Predominating market players include Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Camurus AB, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. among others.

5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,089.4 million between 2024 and 2034. North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,337.5 million collectively.

“Superior Efficacy of NK-1 Receptor Antagonists in preventing both Acute and Delayed CINV is driving its Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Treatment Market :

Kyowa Kirin, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc); Merck & Co., Inc.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Novartis AG; Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Camurus AB; Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Development:

Demand for NK-1 receptor antagonists is expected to grow from $2,173.2 million to $3,997.7 million at a 6.3% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. NK-1 receptor antagonists can treat both delayed and acute CINV. They have a more powerful effect when combined with other anti-nausea drugs. For example, doctors can use Merck's Emend (aprepitant) with 5-HT3 receptor antagonists and corticosteroids to treat delayed CINV. New NK-1 receptor antagonist formulations help to cut down on side effects. Heron Therapeutics' Civanti, for instance, doesn't contain polysorbate 80 in its injectable form, which lowers the risk of allergic reactions.

Regional Insights:

The market for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting treatment in the United States is expected to reach US$ 2,475.9 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% until 2034.

Every year, there are about 1.9 million new instances of cancer in the United States. One of the most important treatments for cancer is chemotherapy. Due to the increased frequency of cancer, more patients are undergoing chemotherapy, necessitating the efficient care of CINV. The United States boasts a robust healthcare system that makes substantial investments in cancer treatment, with a substantial percentage of these funds going towards managing the side effects of cancer treatments.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Drugs Type (5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists, Neurokinin-1 Receptor Antagonists, Corticosteroids, Cannabinoid Receptor Agonist, and Others), Emetogenic Risk (Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy (HEC), Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy (MEC), and Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy (LEC)), Form (Injectable, Oral, and Transdermal Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Drug Stores) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

