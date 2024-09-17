Indolift CPB Receives Bureau Of Indian Standards Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India - 17-9-24 – Indolift, a leader in heavy-duty lifting solutions, proudly announces that its chain pulley block range has successfully conformed to the stringent quality requirements of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with full compliance to IS 3832. This achievement underscores Indolift's unwavering commitment to delivering products that meet the highest safety and quality benchmarks in the industry.



IS 3832 Certification

IS 3832 is a standard by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that covers the design, manufacture and testing of hand-operated chain pulley blocks. The standard applies to jib cranes used in general workshops and on shop floors, such as wall bracket jib cranes and pillar cranes.



Commitment to High-Quality Standards

Indolift's chain pulley block series has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that it meets the demanding specifications outlined by IS 3832. This certification is a testament to Indolift's meticulous production processes and quality control measures, ensuring that customers receive only the most reliable and durable lifting products. The company's dedication to superior quality is evident at every step, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing and final inspection.



"Our customers rely on our products for heavy lifting and material handling, where safety is non-negotiable," said Vijay Singh, Global Operations Executive at Indolift. "Achieving BIS certification for IS 3832 demonstrates our commitment to delivering products of the highest quality that meet or exceed industry standards."



Ongoing Quality Assurance

At Indolift, each production batch is thoroughly tested for quality, ensuring consistent performance across all products. Samples are tested to destruction to confirm compliance with catalogue breaking force values. These extensive testing protocols ensure that each CPB rope provides optimal performance, long-term durability, and the safety customers expect from Indolift products.



About Indolift

Indolift is a trusted name in the lifting and material handling industry, offering a wide range of premium products including steel wire ropes, chains, and rigging equipment. With a focus on innovation, safety, and durability, Indolift serves customers across industries such as construction, shipping, mining, and logistics. For more information, please visit:



Media Contact:

Vijay singh

Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767

Email: ...

Website:











Company :-Indolift

User :- Jyoti Kashuka

Email :-...

Phone :-09163909999

Url :-